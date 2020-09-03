Province receives additional federal funding for a safe return to school

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C.’s Education Minister Rob Fleming provided an update, Thursday, on how $242.3 million in federal funding will be used for a safe return to school.

According to Fleming, the first half of the federal funding will be given to the Province this September.

Out of the funding, Fleming says $101 million is being distributed to school districts, with $7.9 million going to independent schools, and the rest, $12.1 million, will be put into reserves.

- Advertisement -

Fleming says all money will be spent based on local needs as situations look different in each community.

“It’s going to look different depending on the needs of each community. As we’ve seen from school districts restart plan, we know that it’s local solutions that work best.”

The other half of the federal funding, $121.2 million, will be released to the Province in January.