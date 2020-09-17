Province releases BC’s Economic Recovery Plan

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance announced how the Province will spend $1.5 billion to help the economy recover from COVID-19.

The plan, titled ‘Stronger B.C. for Everyone: B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan’, outlines the latest steps the Government of British Columbia is taking to help people, businesses and communities recover and come out of COVID-19 stronger and better prepared.

Horgan says this plan will help to restore the province’s economy by improving health care and getting people back to work.

will improve health care, get people back to work, support B.C. businesses and strengthen our neighbourhoods and communities.”

The plan includes $1.5 billion in economic recovery spending measures that respond to

immediate needs and is earmarked for recovery spending in the spring.

It is in addition to $660 million in tax measures and more than $1.86 billion in federal and provincial restart funding for municipalities, transit and education.

The next steps in B.C.’s recovery plan include:

Creating jobs and opportunities by investing in targeted and short-term training in the skills people need to get work in high-demand fields, including for those who want to move into new, front-line health, child care and human-service positions. The plan will also expand Indigenous skills training and accelerate the creation of affordable child-care spaces so that more parents, particularly women, can get back to work. It includes investments of over $100 million to support tourism-related businesses and communities.

Helping businesses grow and rehire with a 15% refundable tax credit based on eligible new payroll. It will also introduce a small- and medium-sized business recovery grant to support approximately 15,000 hard-hit businesses, while protecting as many as 200,000 jobs. Tourism operators will be eligible for a special top-up. The plan will also provide a temporary 100% PST rebate on select machinery and equipment to make it easier for eligible businesses to make the kinds of investments that will allow them to grow and become more productive.

Supporting strong communities by investing over $400 million to revitalize community

infrastructure and support local governments to provide the valuable services people

depend on. This includes $100 million in infrastructure grants for shovel-ready projects

that will create jobs right away. The plan also earmarks over $1 billion in provincial and

federal investments to help keep people moving, whether by transit, TransLink or BC

Ferries. An additional $540 million in combined federal/ provincial funding will help B.C.

communities address other local challenges impacted by COVID-19.

The full recovery plan can be found on the Province’s website.

According to the Government, the total provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds $8.25 billion.