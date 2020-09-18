News

Province sees 85 percent of students return to public schools

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
School District 60 office.

New child care spaces coming to Fort St. John

VICTORIA, B.C. - Families in 35 communities across B.C. will soon have access to more quality, licensed...
39 cases confirmed within Northeast BC from September 4 to 17

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released an updated provincial map showing the...
Province to extend measures for restaurants and the hospitality sector

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it will extend its temporary measures to help support the...
VICTORIA, B.C. – As the second week of classes and the first full week of school in British Columbia comes to a close, the early attendance numbers are in.

According to a Ministry and Education survey, more than 85 percent of K-12 public school students returned for some in-class learning.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, says, “It’s been incredible to see so many students being able to connect with their teachers, support staff and classmates again, and that school districts developed remote options for other students across B.C. Both as a parent and as Minister of Education, I’m grateful to educators and staff for the innovation, collaboration and hard work that went into getting schools ready for this safe restart, with local solutions to meet the specific needs of students and families.”

The Ministry of Education surveyed school districts and independent schools to discover what investments they’ve made and how they were supporting students and staff during the pandemic.

To date, 44 public school districts and 129 independent schools have reported to the ministry.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says the district has seen 96 percent of students return to classes. Petrucci also says that the district will continue to provide information surrounding the pandemic and the school year.

