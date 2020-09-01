HealthNewsRegional

Province sees steady gains in Surgical Renewal Plan

By Scott Brooks
Adrian Dix, Minister of Health

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C.’s Health Minister, Adrian Dix, provided an update on the Province’s Surgical Renewal Commitment.

According to Dix, the Province is making steady gains in the surgical renewal plan and that hospitals across B.C. have now almost returned to pre-COVID regular timelines for surgeries.

To date, Dix reports that 11,249 or 66 percent of surgeries were delivered, of the 17,154 patients who had their surgery postponed.

To help with the backlog of surgeries, the Province hired an additional 49 perioperative registered nurses, seven perioperative licensed practical nurses, 13 post-anesthetic recovery registered nurses and 24 medical device reprocessing technicians.

Dix says the Government is continually working with staff, unions, and the Health Employers Association of B.C. to determine how best to extend daily, and initiate Saturday and Sunday, operating room hours.

