Province to extend measures for restaurants and the hospitality sector

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it will extend its temporary measures to help support the restaurant and hospitality sector.

These extensions will now allow for expanded service areas, like patios, and the sale and delivery of unopened liquor products with the purchase of a meal by food-and-liquor-primary licensees.

Back in May, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) allowed food-primary, liquor-primary, and manufacturer licensees, like wineries, breweries and distilleries, to apply for a Temporary Expanded Service Area (TESA) authorization through a quick and free online process.

Originally, these authorizations were set to expire on October 31, 2020, but have now been extended to October 31, 2021.

The LCRB is planning to extend all of the TESA authorizations but will be reaching out to local governments to confirm their support for the said extension in the government’s jurisdiction.

Any licensees with a current TESA authorization whose local governments support this extension will be reissued an authorization letter with the expiry date extended, before October 31, 2020.

As of September 11, 2020, over 1070 TESA authorizations have been approved in communities across the province.

Information regarding the LCRB policy can be found on the Government of B.C. website.

