NewsRegional

Province to head to polls on October 24, Liberals say now is not the time for election

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Premier John Horgan - B.C. Government Photo

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Hudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP released its monthly police bulletin. The...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to head to polls on October 24, Liberals say now is not the time for election

VICTORIA, B.C. - It has been announced, Monday, that British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Saturday,...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Obsidian Energy formalizes share swap bid for Calgary rival Bonterra Energy

CALGARY — Obsidian Energy Ltd. is formalizing its hostile takeover bid for rival Bonterra Energy Corp.  It says it will...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – It has been announced, Monday, that British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Saturday, October 24 for an early provincial election.

Premier John Horgan met with the Lieutenant Governor on Monday morning and has asked for the election to start.

Horgan says the time for an election is now as it will not leave province in uncertainty as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

According to Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, NDP leader Horgan went against the interests of British Columbians by calling an early election.

Davies says now is not the time for an election, especially putting the province on hold during an incredible time of uncertainty.

“Today John Horgan and the NDP went against the fixed date election legislation, against the public health officials and against what most British Columbians want. We do not think that this is the time for an election and putting the government and British Columbia on hold during an incredible time of uncertainty.  This is a time for leadership and a time to get our economy going and to deal with the needs of British Columbians.”

While the decision is seen as unfortunate, Davies says the Liberals are ready to stand up to the NDP and their three years of tax hikes and economy killing policies.

The original election date was set for October 16, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleObsidian Energy formalizes share swap bid for Calgary rival Bonterra Energy
Next articleHudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

News Laura Briggs - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP released its monthly police bulletin. The bulletin reports that the Hudson's...
Read more

Obsidian Energy formalizes share swap bid for Calgary rival Bonterra Energy

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Obsidian Energy Ltd. is formalizing its hostile takeover bid for rival Bonterra Energy Corp.  It says it will offer two Obsidian shares for...
Read more

Northern Health patients, residents enjoying more B.C. foods

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province has announced that patients at hospitals and residential care facilities in Northern Health will be enjoying more...
Read more

BC Hydro helps Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club provide winter sport activities

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. John, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it is contributing $10,000 to the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club through the Site...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©