Province to head to polls on October 24, Liberals say now is not the time for election

VICTORIA, B.C. – It has been announced, Monday, that British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Saturday, October 24 for an early provincial election.

Premier John Horgan met with the Lieutenant Governor on Monday morning and has asked for the election to start.

Horgan says the time for an election is now as it will not leave province in uncertainty as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, NDP leader Horgan went against the interests of British Columbians by calling an early election.

Davies says now is not the time for an election, especially putting the province on hold during an incredible time of uncertainty.

“Today John Horgan and the NDP went against the fixed date election legislation, against the public health officials and against what most British Columbians want. We do not think that this is the time for an election and putting the government and British Columbia on hold during an incredible time of uncertainty. This is a time for leadership and a time to get our economy going and to deal with the needs of British Columbians.”

While the decision is seen as unfortunate, Davies says the Liberals are ready to stand up to the NDP and their three years of tax hikes and economy killing policies.

The original election date was set for October 16, 2021.