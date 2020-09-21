Province updates measures to enforce COVID-19 public safety

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. is updating its measures to enforce COVID-19 public safety.

According to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, this update is aligning the Province’s ticketing measures with the provincial health officer’s updated orders on Food and Liquor Serving Premises and Gatherings and Events, giving police and other provincial enforcement officers the ability to issue violation tickets for contraventions.

Farnworth says all ticketing measures previously announced on August 21, 2020, to enforce COVID-19 public safety at gatherings and events will remain in effect and will be expanded.

The enforcement focus will continue to be on $2,000 fines to owners, operators and organizers for contraventions of the public health officers’s orders. Individual patrons may be levied with $200 fines.