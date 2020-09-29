HealthNewsRegional

Provincial COVID-19 State of Emergency extended to October 13

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C./Photo: Voyager, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for an additional two weeks.

According to the Government, the state of emergency is extended to October 13 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency.

The provincial government can extend the period of a declaration for up to 14 days at a time.

Previous articleCity of Fort St John holds Annual Tax Sale

