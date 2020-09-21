Provincial Election taking place October 24, Elections BC provides voters with information

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The writs have been issued for British Columbia’s 42nd Provincial General Election.

It was announced on Monday morning that an early Provincial Election would be taking place on Saturday, October 24, 12 months before the scheduled election.

According to Elections BC Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman, the main focus for the upcoming election is ensuring the safety of the voting process during the pandemic.

Boegman says they have been working with the Provincial Health Officer’s office to ensure voting will be conducted in a safe manner, such as offering voting in person or by mail.

“Our main focus is ensuring a safe and accessible voting process during the pandemic. We have been working with Dr. Bonnie Henry’s office to develop our safe voting plans and make sure that voters don’t have to choose between safeguarding their health and exercising their right to vote. All voters have the option of voting in person with protective measures in place, or voting by mail.”

To help keep everyone in the voting process safe, Elections B.C. is encouraging voters to wear a face mask and that voters should use hand sanitizer before and after casting a ballot.

Voting in person will be available during the advance voting period from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21, and on Election Day, Saturday, October 24.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

Voting places will be open on Election Day, Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Voting places and the dates they are open are being confirmed and will be available on Elections BC’s website as soon as possible and will also be listed on the registered voting cards.

Voters should stay home if they are feeling sick or self-isolating and request a vote-by-mail package instead.

If voting by mail, packages can be requested now on the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. The vote-by-mail package will be mailed to the voter with instructions on how to complete it and return it to Elections BC.

Further information on voting in B.C. can be found by visiting elections.bc.ca.