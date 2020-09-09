Energy NewsNewsLocal Journalism Initiative

PRRD asked to nominate 1,400 dormant wells for cleanup

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Last updated:
Photo by Joshua Doubek, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Must Read

Energy NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD asked to nominate 1,400 dormant wells for cleanup

The Peace River Regional District is being asked to nominate more than 1,400 wells for priority cleanup...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland. The West White...
Read more
HealthHannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0

Nightclubs, banquet halls must close again during COVID-19

All nightclubs and banquet halls must close immediately, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said today.
Read more
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District is being asked to nominate more than 1,400 wells for priority cleanup as part of a new $100-million reclamation program launched this year.

Canadian Natural Resources submitted a 26-page list of wells to the PRRD, and said its endorsement could “maximize” provincial spending and create more jobs.

“The first phase of funding was significantly oversubscribed by industry, with the majority of dormant wells not receiving any funding, CNRL Senior Vice President Bill Peterson wrote in a letter received Sept. 1.

- Advertisement -

“By nominating Canadian Natural wells, the Regional District will be helping create more jobs while also abandoning and reclaiming a high number of wells within the allocated funding.”

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30, and the PRRD will discuss CNRL’s proposal at its Thursday meeting.

The PRRD board declined to identify and nominate wells in June, saying it had neither the in-house expertise, time, nor money to do the work itself. Directors have requested quarterly updates on reclamation works from the BC Oil and Gas Commission instead.

The $100-million Dormant Sites Reclamation Program was announced in April, and split into two phases of $50 million.

The first phase was significantly oversubscribed, with $152 million of work proposed for 2,400 inactive wells.

Nominated sites from local governments, landowners, and First Nation communities are to be given priority consideration for the second round of funding.

CNRL’s long list include well sites in and around Fort St. John, Buick, Prespatou, Cecil Lake, Montney, Stoddart Creek, Inga, and up to Tommy Lakes and Buckinghorse. 

Advertisement

Peterson noted nomination doesn’t guarantee funding, but said CNRL will match government funding “dollar for dollar, doubling the potential total spend on abandonment and reclamation.” 

He said CNRL uses an “area based closure” program that increases the number of wells closed, and the number of jobs for workers.

“These ABC programs ensure that wells are abandoned and reclaimed in a manner that addresses wells within a program area, as opposed to inefficiently abandoning and reclaiming wells in a scattershot manner across a large number of geographic areas,” Peterson wrote.

“In addition, we are committed to prioritizing wells in environmentally or culturally sensitive areas as well as using local contractors to maximize local job creation.”

The province estimates the cleanup program will create 1,200 jobs.

Advertisement

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleHusky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

More Articles Like This

Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland. The West White Rose project was expected to...
Read more

Nightclubs, banquet halls must close again during COVID-19

Health Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
All nightclubs and banquet halls must close immediately, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said today. The new order...
Read more

School District 60 sees higher operating revenue for 2019-2020 fiscal year

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 recently presented the Board with a financial update. According to School District Secretary-Treasurer Brenda Hooker, this update,...
Read more

Labour Day Long Weekend sees increase in new cases of COVID-19 across BC, more public health orders issued

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 186. Prior to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©