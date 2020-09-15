HealthNewsSports

PRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
Exterior of the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has appointed Mayor Ackerman and Councillor Trevor Bolin to the PRRD’s Pool Replacement steering committee.

The North Peace Leisure Pool is owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by the City of Fort St. John. In 2017, the PRRD started to explore replacing the current pool that opened in 1996.

The District of Taylor, members of the North Peace Leisure Pool Commission and representatives from the Regional District will also be a part of the steering committee.

The steering committee will oversee the development of a new leisure pool and possible additional recreation amenities. After consultation with the community, the PRRD says the facility could include any of the following:

  • a full-size gym
  • indoor play space or movement gym
  • a multi-purpose room
  • fieldhouse
  • a library

The steering committee will work to determine the final design and business plan for the building.

At this time, there is no timeline for when a new facility could be built.

In 2019, the PRRD estimated constructing a new pool could cost around $60 million. However, the cost could increase to $109 million if other amenities are added.

