Public feedback on ALR residential flexibility intentions paper available

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is releasing a “what we heard” summary report on the Ministry of Agriculture’s proposed policy direction to increase residential flexibility in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

According to the Government, the report summarizes feedback from individuals, associations and local governments in B.C. in response to policy considerations outlined in the Ministry’s intentions paper on residential flexibility in the ALR.

The intentions paper was the Government’s response to concerns heard during ALR engagement sessions in fall 2019.

The paper outlined policy options under consideration for small additional residences that continue to maintain the Government’s core objectives under the Agricultural Land Commission Act.

To allow time for the development of new regulations, the grandfathering period for manufactured homes in the ALR is being extended to July 31, 2021.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.

