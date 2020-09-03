Public reminded to practice fire safety this Labour Day Weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice fire safety this Labour Day long weekend.

According to the Wildfire Service, some areas of the province are experiencing warmer temperatures which can increase the risk of wildfires.

Even in some areas where the risk is lower, due to cooler temperatures and rainfall, the Wildfire Service says it is still important to practice fire safety.

- Advertisement -

In order to prevent the spread of a fire, you should dispose of cigarette butts and other smoking materials responsibly, and if you have a campfire, you should not leave it unattended.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, you can call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or text *5555 on a cellphone.

More fire safety tips can be found at firesmartbc.ca.