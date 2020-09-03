NewsRegional

Public reminded to practice fire safety this Labour Day Weekend

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Public reminded to practice fire safety this Labour Day Weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice fire safety this Labour Day long...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice fire safety this Labour Day long weekend.

According to the Wildfire Service, some areas of the province are experiencing warmer temperatures which can increase the risk of wildfires.

Even in some areas where the risk is lower, due to cooler temperatures and rainfall, the Wildfire Service says it is still important to practice fire safety.

- Advertisement -

In order to prevent the spread of a fire, you should dispose of cigarette butts and other smoking materials responsibly, and if you have a campfire, you should not leave it unattended.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, you can call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or text *5555 on a cellphone.

More fire safety tips can be found at firesmartbc.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNew trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

More Articles Like This

New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest...
Read more

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural gas line was damaged Wednesday.
Read more

Investigation confirms tornado touched down in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After an investigation, Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fort St. John on August...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases in City of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, along with three recoveries...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©