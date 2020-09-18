Put politics aside and take care of people, says B.C. Conservative Party leader

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Leader of the B.C. Conservative party and Fort St. John resident, Trevor Bolin was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss his thoughts on the economic plan and the possibility of an upcoming election.

When it comes to the newly put out economic plan for B.C., Bolin says that the plan is ‘a little too late’ and should’ve been released earlier in the pandemic. He says businesses have already started shutting down and families are already stressed and struggling.

When the topic of the possible upcoming election, Bolin thinks that right now, politics should be put aside, and governments should be focusing more on taking care of the people and residents.

According to Bolin, the Conservative Party of B.C. has started to gain a lot of attention as their policies and platforms are becoming more relevant. Bolin says he wants to make sure communities are represented and families have a voice.

The full interview on Moose Talks can be viewed below.