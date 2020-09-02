News

RCMP arrest male with a firearm

By Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after a report of a person with a firearm near the south end of 86 street.

On September 1, 2020, at 3:52 pm, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a person with a firearm in the southeast quadrant of town.

Frontline officers, along with Indigenous Policing Services and the Peace Liard Police Dog Service units, attended.

Upon arrival, it was determined the person was in a mental health crisis. The situation was de-escalated peacefully and ended with the individual being apprehended and transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The RCMP is still investigating the incident.

©