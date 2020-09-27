RCMP looking for Susanne Rotmeyer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are trying to locate Susanne Rotmeyer to check on her wellbeing.

On September 10, 2020, the Fort St John RCMP received a request to check the wellbeing of 48-year-old, Susanne Rotmeyer.

Susanne had not checked in since June, 2020 and there was a concern for her safety. The Fort St John RCMP last had contact with Susanne on August 18, 2020. Susanne is known to lead a high-risk lifestyle.

Susanne is described as:

157 cm / 5 foot 2 inches tall

50 kg / 111 pounds

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Susanne is associated to a blue 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee (BC Licence Plate# KL765W).

Susanne may also be in the company of 42-year-old Trevor Lyons and may be in the Dawson Creek, BC area.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Susanne Rotmeyer or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or your local RCMP detachment. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.