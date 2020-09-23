RCMP reminds the public to lock their vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP reminds residents to lock their vehicles to secure valuables.

With the arrival of fall, the days get shorter and the nights get longer, meaning more opportunity for property crime to take place, specifically crimes involving motor vehicles. The loss or damage to vehicles and valuables inside can lead to a feeling of violation and cause significant and costly inconvenience.

More often then not, valuable or important items are left in plain sight. Whether it be a wallet, tools, a backpack, or even a phone charger, these items can become a temptation for a passerby. If the vehicle is not locked, stealing the items or the vehicle itself can be as easy as just opening the vehicle door and simply taking it.

Some proactive steps to secure your vehicle and preventing thefts can be:

Take time to remove anything of value that may be visible through the windows in the vehicle

Remove the garage door opener

Fully close all windows

Lock the vehicle doors and activate the alarm system if you have one

Remove or lock up items in your truck box

If possible, park your vehicle in a well-lit area or where it can be seen

Things like a steering wheel lock or alarm system can provide some added security

Since January 1, 2020, the Fort St. John RCMP has had 155 stolen vehicle files due to the vehicle being left unsecured. With colder weather inevitable, it’s common for people to leave their vehicles running to warm them up. Locking your vehicle before you leave is essential, no matter the timeframe.

The Fort St. John RCMP wishes to remind residents and the public that a violation ticket for “Unsecured Motor Vehicle” is $81 and can be issued under the BC Motor Vehicle Act to any person who has left their vehicle unlocked.