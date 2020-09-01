HealthNewsSports

Recreational Programming to be re-introduced in the coming months

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
FloatFit at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Source City of Fort St. John Recreation

Province sees steady gains in Surgical Renewal Plan

VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C.'s Health Minister, Adrian Dix, provided an update on the Province's Surgical Renewal Commitment. According to Dix,...
Recreational Programming to be re-introduced in the coming months

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John announced, on Tuesday, the scheduled re-opening of recreation...
Salvation Army Executive Director Cameron Eggie featured in 'Salvationist'

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Salvation Army Executive Director Cameron Eggie was recently featured in the...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced, on Tuesday, the scheduled re-opening of recreation facilities starting Tuesday, September 8.

With the re-opening of recreation facilities, it asks the question when recreational programming will resume.

According to City Community Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, recreational programming will be progressively re-introduced over the coming months.

Harvey says how it will work is first, they will re-introduce essential programs such as first aid and lifeguard training, followed by structured programs like fitness classes and lessons.

Once essential programs are re-introduced, Harvey says the City will then go to freeform programs such as children’s programming which includes Tumble Time and drop-in programs.

The re-opening of recreation facilities is part of the City’s plan for COVID-19 Recreation Procedures.

