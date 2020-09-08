Registration open for North Peace Gymnastics Association’s fall class sessions

NewsSports

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Photo Credit: NPGA Facebook

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is open for the North Peace Gymnastics Association’s fall class sessions.

Fall Programs being offered, by age groups, include Parent Participation Classes, Preschool Parent Drop Off Classes, Grade K-3 Classes, and Grade 3+ Classes.

According to Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, Classes start September 21 and will be rolled out over a period of three weeks.

Yates says the NPGA will be bringing back 85 percent of their programs but with extremely low limited ratios and capacities, as part of the COVID-19 Safety protocols.

As part of the work being done to help prevent the transmission of the virus, Yates says the upstairs area has been dedicated for a kinder gym, along with the sanitization of all areas of the facility.

For more information, and to register, you can visit npga.ca.

