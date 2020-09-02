Rolla Ag employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Co-op has confirmed an employee at Rolla Ag has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted to their Facebook page, Rod Hillary, CEO of the Dawson Creek Co-op confirmed the employee reporter symptoms and entered self isolation on August 27, 2020.

Shortly after that date the employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Rolla Ag store was closed for a deep clean and the Co-op is asking anyone displaying symptoms that was in the store around August 27, to be tested.

See the full letter below.