Salvation Army Executive Director Cameron Eggie featured in ‘Salvationist’

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Cameron Eggie, Executive Director at the Salvation Army's Northern Centre of Hope in Fort St. John. Source Salvation Army

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Salvation Army Executive Director Cameron Eggie was recently featured in the Salvation Army’s Magazine, the ‘Salvationist’.

Within the article, it features Eggie’s background and how he got to where he is today as Executive Director at the Salvation Army’s Northern Centre of Hope in Fort St. John.

A member of the Peguis First Nation, Eggie is honoured to serve in a community with a high Indigenous population. He has held the position of Executive Director in Fort St. John since 2017.

The article also showcased the great work that the local Salvation Army has done for the community, such as raising over $50,000 in donations during the Christmas season.

Through his position, Eggie says he has a front-row seat to people’s lives and it’s an incredible responsibility, but also an incredible gift.

The full article on Eggie can be found at salvationist.ca.

