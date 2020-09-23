Canadian PressEnergy News

Saskatchewan Premier Moe says throne speech lacks support for farms, energy

By Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s premier says the federal throne speech lacks support for the energy and agriculture industries. 

Scott Moe and other premiers had also asked Ottawa to increase funding for health care ahead of today’s speech. 

Moe says the address failed to mention the premiers’ request although he noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated he’s willing to negotiate.

Moe says the energy industry and farmers don’t appear to be priorities for the Liberals. 

He says he thinks mention in the speech of the energy industry having a “net zero future” means Ottawa is planning to pull out of sectors such as oil and gas.

Moe says he remains a frustrated federalist despite the financial support the province received to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept.23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

