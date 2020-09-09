‘Save The Children’ protest takes place in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Equipped with brightly coloured signs, some residents of Fort St. John and area took to the corners of 100th Street and 100th Avenue on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, to help support ‘Save The Children’ day.

Jessica Horne, one of the organizers for the protest, says it’s time people are more aware of the child trafficking that happens around the world and here in Canada. She’s hoping that more awareness will help any child who is being trafficked or has had experience with trafficking, knows they’re supported and can come forward to tell their story. Horne is also looking to get sex offender lists made public.

Horne, pictured in the middle, helped organize the protest

Also at the protest, were Shawna Miller and Teri-Lynn Schultz, who both say they’re standing together to make a change and help make a difference against child trafficking and pedophilia. They both mentioned that ‘Save The Children’ is currently a worldwide movement.

‘Save The Children’ Protesters