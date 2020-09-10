HealthNews

School bus safety implemented for School District 60

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School is now back in session and when it comes to getting students to and from school, safety is of top of mind for School District 60.

According to Superintendent Stephen Petrucci, the School District has many COVID-19 safety protocols in place for riding the bus.

Petrucci says, in order to reduce the risk of transmission, all bus drivers will be wearing masks and shields, and sanitization will be taking place in between bus runs.

In addition, Petrucci says seating plans will be in place and middle and secondary school students will be required to wear face masks, unless for a proven medical reason.

According to Petrucci, anyone not following the protocols may lose their privilege of riding the bus.

These measures are in line with the Province’s and Northern Health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

