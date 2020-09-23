News

School Distrct 60 in good financial standing despite COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School Distrct 60 in good financial standing despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District 60 Board of Trustees were presented with the Financial Overview for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Board of Trustees were presented with the Financial Overview for 2019-2020 at a board meeting on Monday, September 21.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer Brenda Hooker, this Financial Overview showcases the entire fiscal year and an outlook as to what the 2020-21 school year will look like.

In the report, Hooker says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the District is in good financial standing as they were able to bring in a total revenue of $68.4 million, compared to the original projection of $68 million.

- Advertisement -

Expenses were also down to $67.6 million when compared to the original expenses projection of $68.6 million.

Hooker attributes the decrease in expenses to the fact that school facilities were not used during an extended period of time because of COVID-19, thus not having the need to use electricity and heat.

Overall, Hooker says the District is in good shape heading into the next fiscal year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSaskatchewan Premier Moe says throne speech lacks support for farms, energy

More Articles Like This

Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 273. As of Tuesday...
Read more

City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the planting of a dozen apple...
Read more

Driver airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle collision south of Dawson Creek

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a collision on Monday, September 21, on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd. According to...
Read more

Alzheimer Society of BC to host two-part online discussion series called ‘Demystifying advocacy’

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working towards a vision of a province...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©