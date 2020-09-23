School Distrct 60 in good financial standing despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Board of Trustees were presented with the Financial Overview for 2019-2020 at a board meeting on Monday, September 21.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer Brenda Hooker, this Financial Overview showcases the entire fiscal year and an outlook as to what the 2020-21 school year will look like.

In the report, Hooker says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the District is in good financial standing as they were able to bring in a total revenue of $68.4 million, compared to the original projection of $68 million.

Expenses were also down to $67.6 million when compared to the original expenses projection of $68.6 million.

Hooker attributes the decrease in expenses to the fact that school facilities were not used during an extended period of time because of COVID-19, thus not having the need to use electricity and heat.

Overall, Hooker says the District is in good shape heading into the next fiscal year.