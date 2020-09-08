School District 60 sees higher operating revenue for 2019-2020 fiscal year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 recently presented the Board with a financial update.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer Brenda Hooker, this update, covering between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, showcases the entire fiscal year and is a foreshadow of what will be on the financial statements that will be presented to the Board on September 21.

According to the update, the School District was able to have an operating revenue of $68.4 million, compared to the amended budget of just $68 million.

Operating expenses were reported to be down to $47 million when compared to original projections of $47.2 million.

Hooker says the saving in expenses is due to the affects of COVID-19, as most schools had been shutdown since March.

It is to note that this report does not reflect all of the impacts that were felt by the pandemic.

A full financial report will be presented to the Board on September 21.