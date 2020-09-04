School District 60 Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci discusses back to school plan and gives a tour of Ma Murray Community School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss further how schools in the area will be working next week, when classes are back in session.

According to Petrucci, teachers and administrators have been in schools making sure sure all precautions are in place and are being met.

Petrucci adds that whether its elementary, middle or secondary schools, there will be a plan of entry with staggered breaks and lunches, hand sanitizing stations available.

Secondary schools, like North Peace Secondary School, will be moving from a semester based system of four courses to a quarter system, meaning that students will have two courses for a ten week stretch and courses will rotate. Because of this learning group model there will be 50 percent attendance for some courses.

Middle schools, like Dr. Kearney and Bert Bowes will see a change from a linear system of eight courses throughout the year plus electives, will be changed to a semester system, like secondary schools would have.

Elementary schools, like Ma Murray Community School, have been organized to look as normal as possible. Students will be put into learning groups, which will limit the interaction with other learning groups.

EnergeticCity was invited for a tour of Ma Murray on Friday morning, there isn’t much to notice about the change of the layout of the school. There is plexiglass up at the desk in the library and some will be added to the canteen. There are also arrows to be followed and sanitizing stations put up. Ma Murray also has a table set up at the school entrance for signing in and out with hand sanitizer as well as masks.

Superintendent of School District 60 Stephen Petrucci applies a “Stop Here” sticker for canteen lineup at Ma Murray Community School

Helen Gilbert, Board Chair of School District 60 shows how to sign into Ma Murray with COVID-19 precautions

Petrucci and Sabrina Emslie, Health and Safety Officer for School District 60, disucss the plexiglass added to the library desk at Ma Murray

Petrucci also added that distance learning has had an increase however, not all are necessarily out of line from what would be usually seen within the district. He also adds that there has been an increase from other districts.

Petrucci also spoke briefly about the government funding and thinks the district will receive around $1 million to $2 million. The district is still looking at areas and ways to spend the funding. Helen Gilbert, School District 60 Board Chair, said there was a meeting that happened on August 31 in regards to funding and another will take place later this month.

The full Moose Talks video can be viewed below.

