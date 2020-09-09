HealthNewsRegional

School District 60 teachers trusting the plan as schools start up this week

By Laura Briggs
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Michele Weibe, President of the Peace River North Teachers’ Association and BCTF member, says she is cautiously optimistic about this school year.

Weibe says that School District 60 did a great job creating the plan and says that BCTF was included and had some input. She feels confident in the processes and protocols that are in place.

With regards to how teachers may be feeling, Weibe states that a lot of teachers have embraced students using tables and re-figuring classrooms so students could work in groups and have a different style of learning. Now that classes will be desks in rows, the change may take some getting used to; however, Weibe says that she is cautiously optimistic about the school year.

According to Weibe, some teachers may be a bit apprehensive, but they’re ready to have students back in their classrooms again.

Weibe says this school year will be a lot about trusting in the plan and the process itself.

Weibe also adds that any updates to the plan will be posted on the School District 60 website under resources.

