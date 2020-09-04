School Zone Speed and Safety Enforcement in effect starting next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With School starting up across the province next week, B.C. RCMP would like to let drivers know that school zone speed and safety enforcement will go into effect starting Tuesday, September 8.

As part of school zone safety, RCMP say drivers need to be extra vigilant when travelling in school zones as many schools will have varying start and end times, as a result of COVID-19 and the Province’s back-to-school plans.

The speed limit in most school zones is 30 km/h and is applicable on school days between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

The RCMP also remind students to stay safe, to and from school, by crossing at designated crosswalks and to increase visibility by wearing brightly coloured clothes or by putting reflective decals on bags and backpacks.