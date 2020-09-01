SD 60 provides parents with return to school options

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 sent a letter to parents, further regarding the COVID-19 Restart Plan.

In the letter, Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says while students are expected to return to class on September 10, they do acknowledge some families may want more time to transition back to school.

In this case, a spot for your child will be held, providing you notify your school by September 14.

Once you notify the school, families will have until October 16 to decide if they will return to the classroom or continue remote learning.

For the first five weeks of school, if you choose to keep your child at home, it will be up to you to educate your child with communication from the school and/or teacher.

If you have no intention of sending your child back to school, you must contact your school as soon as possible in order to register for the option of remote learning.

Further information can be found on the School District’s website.