VICTORIA, B.C. – September is Disability Employment Month, which highlights the significant role people with disabilities plays in British Columbia’s workforce.

It’s also a chance to promote the resources and tools that employers can use to help reduce the barriers around inclusion and build better and more accessible workplaces.

The Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Shane Simpson, says, “Government has long helped B.C. businesses address challenges and obstacles to providing equal access for people with disabilities – challenges that have been magnified by the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19. As we work on addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic, we remain committed to providing services and programs that give employers effective tools to hire, train and promote people with disabilities, so that they have equal opportunities to contribute to B.C.’s economic recovery.”

- Advertisement -

In Fort St. John, the WorkBC Centre will be hosting two virtual information sessions about the disability employment resources and services they have.

The virtual session will be taking place Thursday, September 10, from 2 pm to 3 pm and on Thursday, September 24, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. To register for these sessions, please email [email protected].

More information about what WorkBC offers people with disabilities is found on their website.