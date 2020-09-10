Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 193.

As of this afternoon, Wednesday, there are 23 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 100 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 6,691.

Currently, there are 1,378 active cases in the province and 5,086 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 37, with 15 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 213.

Earlier in the day, the Premier announced plans to maintain regular health services if there is a surge of COVID.

Henry also announced that Halloween is still a go, providing safety is kept in mind.