Site C sees more increases in employment numbers during July

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
A view of Site C along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Site C sees more increases in employment numbers during July

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw another increase from 3,324 in June to 4,645 in July.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,398 which is 73 percent of the workers.

Out of those workers, 863 or 22 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

According to Site C Spokesman David Conway, the July employment statistics reflect the May 14 decision to gradually resume more construction activities at Site C.

The number of workers was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to the number of apprentices at Site C, during the month of July there was 172, up from 147 in June.

As for Indigenous workers, 349 were employed during the month of July and 483 women were also employed on-site that month.

Previous articleLido to reopen this Thursday following COVID-19 closure
Next articleMembership registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

