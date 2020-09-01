Six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 160.

As of Monday, there are 31 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 58 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,848.

Currently, there are 1,124 active cases in the province and 4,505 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 31, with ten of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 209.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Adrian Dix provided an update on the Province’s Surgical Renewal Plan, saying that steady gains are being made as over 11,200 or 66 percent of surgeries were delivered, of the over 17,100 patients who had their surgery postponed.