Smoky Skies Bulletin issued for Peace River South

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for Peace River South.

According to Environment Canada, this area is being impacted or is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 72 hours.

The smoke impacts are due to a long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States.

Environment Canada says smoke forecast models indicate the potential for a significant push of smoke into B.C. throughout the weekend.

The anticipated smoke trajectory indicates that the areas impacted will grow to the north and east as the weekend progresses with the most widespread impacts expected on Sunday.

If you live in the impacted areas, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure to smoke.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

