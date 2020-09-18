Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Friday for Peace River South

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another Smoky Skies Bulletin for Peace River South.

According to Environment Canada, this area is being impacted or is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The smoke impacts are due to a long-range transport which is continuing from wildfires in the western United States.

Smoke will be visible aloft with potential for light-moderate impacts at the surface later today and tomorrow.

If you live in the impacted areas, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure to smoke.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.