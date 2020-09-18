NewsRegional

Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Friday for Peace River South

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Friday for Peace River South

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued another Smoky Skies Bulletin for Peace River South. According to Environment...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Three new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
Moose TalksScott Brooks - 0

Economic recovery plan has “next to nothing” for British Columbians, says Wilkinson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government released its COVID-19 economic recovery plan on Thursday, and B.C. Liberal...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another Smoky Skies Bulletin for Peace River South.

According to Environment Canada, this area is being impacted or is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The smoke impacts are due to a long-range transport which is continuing from wildfires in the western United States.

- Advertisement -

Smoke will be visible aloft with potential for light-moderate impacts at the surface later today and tomorrow.

If you live in the impacted areas, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure to smoke.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleThree new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health Region

More Articles Like This

Three new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 244. As of Thursday...
Read more

Economic recovery plan has “next to nothing” for British Columbians, says Wilkinson

Moose Talks Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government released its COVID-19 economic recovery plan on Thursday, and B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says there...
Read more

Put politics aside and take care of people, says B.C. Conservative Party leader

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Leader of the B.C. Conservative party and Fort St. John resident, Trevor Bolin was on Moose Talks...
Read more

79 companies receive first round of funding to clean up dormant well sites

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. has announced that 79 companies have received the first round...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©