Society of Narcotic and Opioid Wellness needed in Fort St. John

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Photo by Pixabay

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lyric Parnham from the Society of Narcotic and Opioid Wellness, also known as SNOW, was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the opioid crisis in Fort St. John and B.C.

Parnham, a former addict, understands the struggle of addiction and the stigma that comes along with it.

Parnham currently works with a team and peer group in Dawson Creek and is wanting to have a chapter of SNOW here in Fort St. John.

According to Parnham, having a chapter in Fort St. John will help to break down the barriers, share stories, and work on educating the public about drug users.

Parnham notes that drug addiction is not a choice and that anyone could become an addict through life circumstances, such as depression, unemployment, or relationship issues.

The full Moose Talks Interview can be watched below.

