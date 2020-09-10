South Peace MLA Mike Bernier named Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has been named, by B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, as the new Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

The appointment comes after the B.C. Liberals made changes to critic roles to focus on holding John Horgan and his government to account in key areas while the NDP government struggles to respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

Bernier says he is proud to be named as the Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure to hold John Horgan and the NDP to account on such an important file.

The critic role changes announced today, Thursday, build on the 13 letters and over 60 policy suggestions introduced by the Liberals over the last several months to help B.C. combat the effects of COVID-19 and get the province back on track.