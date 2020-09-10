NewsRegional

South Peace MLA Mike Bernier named Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. Photo by Government of B.C.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

South Peace MLA Mike Bernier named Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has been named, by B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province forecasts $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year

VICTORIA, B.C. - In the First Quarterly Report, the Province is forecasting a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wilks Brothers formalizes Calfrac takeover offer ahead of vote on restructuring plan

CALGARY — Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC says it is making formal the $26.1-million takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services...
Read more
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has been named, by B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, as the new Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

The appointment comes after the B.C. Liberals made changes to critic roles to focus on holding John Horgan and his government to account in key areas while the NDP government struggles to respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

Bernier says he is proud to be named as the Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure to hold John Horgan and the NDP to account on such an important file.

- Advertisement -

The critic role changes announced today, Thursday, build on the 13 letters and over 60 policy suggestions introduced by the Liberals over the last several months to help B.C. combat the effects of COVID-19 and get the province back on track.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleProvince forecasts $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year

More Articles Like This

Province forecasts $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - In the First Quarterly Report, the Province is forecasting a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year. According to Minister of Finance...
Read more

Wilks Brothers formalizes Calfrac takeover offer ahead of vote on restructuring plan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC says it is making formal the $26.1-million takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. it proposed last week,...
Read more

Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 193. As of this...
Read more

Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop taking place September 16

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Union and the Fort St. John Literacy Society will be hosting an online...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©