Successful 4th Annual Rotary Club Breakfast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 4th Annual Rotary Club of Fort St. John drive-thru breakfast took place yesterday morning, September 10, in the Safeway Parking Lot from 7 am to 10 am.

The club had 1,100 pre-orders this year, just one hundred short from the total amount they sold last year. This year their goal was to sell 1,500 breakfast sandwiches, and sold around 1,450.

For a minimum of $10, you received a breakfast sandwich, coffee, fruit, and a granola bar. The funds raised this year will be going back to the city in the form of a child and youth program. The Rotary Club hasn’t narrowed down which program yet, but has heard from the Community Bridge and the Child Development Centre and has meetings with the Fort St. John Literacy Society and the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The club has yet to release the total amount that was raised this year.





Pictures of the Rotary Club breakfast that took place on Sept.10. Source: Rotary Club of Fort St. John Facebook.

The leftover sandwiches, around 50 in total, were taken to the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter for a community meal.