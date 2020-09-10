Supply/availability of affordable homeownership one of top housing issues in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting, on Monday, September 14, Council will be presented with the Housing Needs Assessment Report.

Some of the highlights from the report show that housing prices are outpacing growth in income and inflation, making it difficult for residents to afford or own a home.

Another highlight from the report is that the City is currently experiencing high rental vacancy rates at 12.6 percent.

Based on community feedback, the report also found that the supply/availability of affordable homeownership is one of the top pressing housing issues.

The Housing Needs Assessment Report will provide solid research and data to support future housing needs.

The full Housing Needs Assessment Report can be found on the City’s website.