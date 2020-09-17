NewsRegional

The list for the Annual Tax Sale released

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Tax Sale for the City of Fort St. John will be taking place on Monday, September 28th, at the City Hall Council Chambers.

The sale is something that the City is required to do by the Local Government Act if a property has been delinquent on their property taxes for three years. The Local Government Act gives the City the authority to sell a property for the Upset Price, which equals all outstanding taxes, penalties, interest, 5 percent tax sale costs, and the Land Title Office fees.

To remove a delinquent property off of the tax sale list, the property owner is to pay the third year’s previous payment taxes. If this is not completed and the property goes to the tax sale, the owner then has one year to redeem it by paying the amount in full.

The current tax sale list is ever-changing, and currently, there are three pages posted to the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page. According to Ryan Harvey, Media Relations for the City of FSJ, last year, only five properties went to the tax sale.

Harvey also mentioned that as of the end of August, the City still has 27 percent owed in property taxes.

More information on the Annual Tax Sale can be found on the City of FSJ website.

