Three candidates running in Peace River South

By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
From left to right Liberal candidate Mike Bernier, NDP candidate Cory Longley and Conservative candidate Kathleen Connolly.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – There are now three candidates running for MLA in Peace River South. Cory Longley, or as he is also known as “Grizz Michaels,” will run for the NDP.

Longley announced Monday he will run for the NDP in Peace River South saying, “I’m ready to help our region move forward – for all of us, not just those at the top.”

Longley is a long time resident of Dawson Creek and used to host the morning show on CJDC-AM. He currently works for the City of Dawson Creek and is the CUPE local union president.

The other two candidates in the South Peace include incumbent Mike Bernier of the B.C. Liberals and Kathleen Connolly of the Conservative Party of B.C.

Bernier was elected MLA for Peace River South in 2013 and was recently named Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

The deadline for candidates to be approved is October 2.

For the Provincial Election, advanced voting is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

General Election day is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Voters should stay home if they are feeling sick or self-isolating and request a vote-by-mail package instead.

If voting by mail, packages can be requested now on the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. The vote-by-mail package will be mailed to the voter with instructions on how to complete it and return it to Elections BC.

