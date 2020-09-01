Three more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, as of Tuesday, September 1.

According to AHS, this brings the total to 20 active and 60 recovered cases.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, zero new active cases were reported, however, four recovered cases were added, for a new total of seven active and 36 recovered.

As for across Alberta, 164 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the active count to 1,398.

There are now 241 deaths and 12,427 recoveries within Alberta.

A total of 14,066 Albertans have now tested positive for COVID-19.