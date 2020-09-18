HealthNewsRegional

Three new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. Health minister Adrian Dix off to the side - B.C. Government Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 244.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 33 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 139 new cases were confirmed, Friday, across B.C., bringing the total to 7,784.

Currently, there are 1,803 active cases in the province and 5,797 have since recovered.

3,075 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 59, with 20 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 223.

Henry says we need to push the COVID-19 curve back down and we have the knowledge, the tools and resources to do just that.

Some of those tools include keeping your social groups small and staying home if you are unwell.

