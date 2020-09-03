HealthNewsRegional

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. Health minister Adrian Dix off to the side - B.C. Government Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 167.

As of Wednesday, there were 41 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 89 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 6,041.

Currently, there are 1,175 active cases in the province and 4,644 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 34, with 11 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 210.

Henry says the province is now testing anyone with symptoms, known as ‘high-risk’ testing.

“We are testing anybody with any symptoms right now, in B.C., so that’s what we call high-risk testing.”

Henry also reports that, on average, out of every 100 tests, only two test positive for the virus.

