Total of 10 children confirmed with COVID-19 in Northern Health Region, 14 across BC

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported a total of 14 children across the province to have been confirmed with COVID-19, with the majority of those in the Northern Health Region.

According to the BC CDC, as of Monday, September 14, a total of 10 children within the Northern Health Region have been confirmed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

When compared to overall cases within the Northern Health Region, children make up about five percent of the 204 total cases.

The majority demographic to have the most cases within Northern Health is between the ages of 30 to 39, with a total of 44.

The second-largest demographic to be confirmed with COVID-19 is the age group of 50 to 59, with a total of 32 cases.

