Traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of guns in GP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a man with numerous firearms offences following a traffic stop.

According to RCMP, on Tuesday, September 22, at at 11:45 p.m., officers were making patrols on 116th Avenue at 96 Street when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station.

A traffic stop was conducted and as a result of an investigation the driver was arrested for breaching curfew conditions. During a search of the vehicle police seized three rifles and a shotgun. Various types of ammunition were also seized.

- Advertisement -

32-year-old Andrew Haugseth, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with multiple Criminal Code Offences.

Those charges include:

Breach of firearms prohibition x 5

Fail to comply with Undertaking x 5

Careless use, storage and transportation x 4

Possession of firearms knowing unauthorized x 4

Unauthorized possession of firearm in a vehicle x 4

Unauthorized possession of prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition x 4

Following a judicial hearing, Haugseth was remanded into custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Sept 28, 2020.