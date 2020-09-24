NewsRegional

Traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of guns in GP

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of guns in GP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a man with numerous firearms offences following a traffic stop. According...
Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Women in leadership roles experiencing an increase in abuse, threats during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be an increase in...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a man with numerous firearms offences following a traffic stop.

According to RCMP, on Tuesday, September 22, at  at 11:45 p.m., officers were making patrols on 116th Avenue at 96 Street when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station.

A traffic stop was conducted and as a result of an investigation the driver was arrested for breaching curfew conditions. During a search of the vehicle police seized three rifles and a shotgun. Various types of ammunition were also seized.

32-year-old Andrew Haugseth, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with multiple Criminal Code Offences.

Those charges include:

  • Breach of firearms prohibition x 5
  • Fail to comply with Undertaking x 5
  • Careless use, storage and transportation x 4
  • Possession of firearms knowing unauthorized x 4
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm in a vehicle x 4
  • Unauthorized possession of prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition x 4

Following a judicial hearing, Haugseth was remanded into custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Sept 28, 2020.

