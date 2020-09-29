Trafficking charges laid for a resident of Horse Lake

HORSE LAKE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP have released information regarding drug trafficking charges in Horse Lake, Alberta.

In late August of this year, Beaverlodge RCMP were notified by community members in Horse Lake of drug use, trafficking, an overdose, and drug-related crimes in the community.

Beaverlodge RCMP, with the help of the Beaverlodge County Enhanced Unit and the Western Alberta District (WAD) Rural Crime Reduction Unit (RCRU), conducted a comprehensive investigation.

On September 7, 2020, search warrants were obtained and executed on two residences in Horse Lake with the help of Beaverlodge RCMP, WAD RCRU, Beaverlodge Enhanced Unit, and the RCMP Police Dog Service. Police seized a quantity of cash, fentanyl, methadone, GHB/Rohypnol, a rifle, crossbow, and tools.

Darcy Julien Wanihandi, 31, of Horse Lake is charged with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Possession of weapon contrary to order (x3)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Following a judicial hearing, Wanihandi was released on bail with conditions to attend court in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

This matter is now before the courts, and no further updates are anticipated.