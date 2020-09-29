NewsRegional

Trafficking charges laid for a resident of Horse Lake

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
14-rcmp-personnel-diagnosed-with-coronavirus,-4-recovered

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Trafficking charges laid for a resident of Horse Lake

HORSE LAKE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP have released information regarding drug trafficking charges in Horse Lake, Alberta.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Gardner ties for second at PBR Canada Lockdown Bull Bash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Professional Bull Rider Jake Gardner, of Fort St. John, was in Ponoka Alberta, on...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Inquest begins into fatal shooting of Site C protestor

The BC Coroners Service began its inquest Monday into the fatal police shooting of James McIntyre outside...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

HORSE LAKE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP have released information regarding drug trafficking charges in Horse Lake, Alberta.

In late August of this year, Beaverlodge RCMP were notified by community members in Horse Lake of drug use, trafficking, an overdose, and drug-related crimes in the community.

Beaverlodge RCMP, with the help of the Beaverlodge County Enhanced Unit and the Western Alberta District (WAD) Rural Crime Reduction Unit (RCRU), conducted a comprehensive investigation.

- Advertisement -

On September 7, 2020, search warrants were obtained and executed on two residences in Horse Lake with the help of Beaverlodge RCMP, WAD RCRU, Beaverlodge Enhanced Unit, and the RCMP Police Dog Service. Police seized a quantity of cash, fentanyl, methadone, GHB/Rohypnol, a rifle, crossbow, and tools.

Darcy Julien Wanihandi, 31, of Horse Lake is charged with:

  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking (x2)
  • Possession of weapon contrary to order (x3)
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Following a judicial hearing, Wanihandi was released on bail with conditions to attend court in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

This matter is now before the courts, and no further updates are anticipated.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleGardner ties for second at PBR Canada Lockdown Bull Bash
Next articleLack of capital for major project investments cited by Indigenous business panel

More Articles Like This

Gardner ties for second at PBR Canada Lockdown Bull Bash

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Professional Bull Rider Jake Gardner, of Fort St. John, was in Ponoka Alberta, on Saturday, September 26, for the...
Read more

Inquest begins into fatal shooting of Site C protestor

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The BC Coroners Service began its inquest Monday into the fatal police shooting of James McIntyre outside a Site C meeting in...
Read more

Orange Shirt Day event to honour residential school survivors online Wednesday

Local Journalism Initiative Adam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com - 0
On Sept.  30, the annual Orange Shirt Day event that commemorates and educates about the history of the residential schooling system in...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Too Many Left Behind in Trudeau’s Throne Speech

News Bob Zimmer - 0
I was in the House of Commons when the Governor General unveiled the Liberal’s Speech from the Throne on September 23.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©