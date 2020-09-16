Two dogs confirmed with cases of parvovirus in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and the North Peace BC SPCA is reporting cases of the parvovirus, or parvo, after two dogs recently tested positive for the virus.

According to City Staff, the dogs were in the area of the Off-Leash Dog Park on September 10 and 12 and may have had contact with other animals.

Parvo is a highly contagious and often fatal viral disease that attacks the gastrointestinal system of dogs and can also damage the heart muscle.

Symptoms of parvo include:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Bloody diarrhea

Dog owners are being reminded to keep their dog’s vaccinations updated to avoid contracting the virus.

If your dog is experiencing any of these symptoms, keep them away from other animals and seek immediate veterinarian help.