HealthNewsRegional

Two new COVID-19 cases in City of Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
pool-testing-for-covid-19-could-help-canada-reopen.-here’s-what-it-is

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two new COVID-19 cases in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

B.C. puts delays or put taxes on hold to help on pandemic recovery.

VICTORIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the British Columbia government to delay implementation of several taxes, including increasing the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees four more cases of COVID-19, total now up to 164

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, along with three recoveries as of Wednesday, September 2.

According to AHS, this brings the numbers to 19 active, 66 recovered cases, and two deaths.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, zero new active cases were reported, however, one recovered case was added, for a new total of six active and 37 recovered.

- Advertisement -

As for across the rest of Alberta, 114 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the active count to 1,403.

There are now 242 deaths and 12,535 recoveries within Alberta.

A total of 14,180 Albertans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleB.C. puts delays or put taxes on hold to help on pandemic recovery.

More Articles Like This

B.C. puts delays or put taxes on hold to help on pandemic recovery.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the British Columbia government to delay implementation of several taxes, including increasing the carbon tax. The Ministry of Finance...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees four more cases of COVID-19, total now up to 164

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 164. As of Tuesday,...
Read more

City reminds property owners to pay Property Taxes by September 30 deadline

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding property owners to pay their property taxes by the September 30...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to locate and identify man

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying a man in connection to an incident. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©