Two new COVID-19 cases in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, along with three recoveries as of Wednesday, September 2.

According to AHS, this brings the numbers to 19 active, 66 recovered cases, and two deaths.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, zero new active cases were reported, however, one recovered case was added, for a new total of six active and 37 recovered.

As for across the rest of Alberta, 114 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the active count to 1,403.

There are now 242 deaths and 12,535 recoveries within Alberta.

A total of 14,180 Albertans have now tested positive for COVID-19.